Italy Not Expecting Reduction In Gas Deliveries From Russia - Draghi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Italy Not Expecting Reduction in Gas Deliveries From Russia - Draghi

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Italy is not expecting to receive less gas from Russia despite Moscow's demand to make payments in rubles, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

"I confirm what I said yesterday: this (demand) is considered a violation of contracts that stipulate payments only in Euros and Dollars. Now the (European) Commission will consider legal aspects. We do not expect a reduction in supplies," Draghi said after the EU summit.

