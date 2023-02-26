UrduPoint.com

Italy, Pakistan Trade Volume Has Grown Exponentially To €2 Billion Last Year: Sheheryar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The bilateral trade volume between Italy and Pakistan has grown exponentially to €2 billion last year said the Honorary Investment Consular to Milan, Italy, Muhammad Sheheryar Khan said on Sunday, similarly Pakistani exports exceed imports in Italy.

Talking to Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Muhammad Sheheryar said although global trade shrank during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan's exports to Italy in 2022 grew to €1.2 billion, said a press release issued here.

Italian exports to Pakistan were around € 800 million in the same period. Pakistan has a surplus with Italy, he added.

He said Pakistan remains an attractive market for Italian manufacturers and businessmen.

Sheheryar Khan said the ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrerese fully supported both countries in enhancing trade and increasing investments.

The Pakistani and Italian companies are collaborating to strengthen the economical partnerships between countries.

Talking about Italian products, he said Italian companies produced high-quality goods which were being appreciated across the world.

In Pakistan, only good quality matters as traders and businessmen do not compromise on quality.

"The economic partnership between both countries has created an environment to explore the talent of youth in Pakistan," he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the Italian embassy in Pakistan granted more than 1500 visas to Pakistani business people and families who visited Italy to explore business opportunities at the same time.

