Italy Raises 1.4 Bn Euros By Selling Stake In Energy Group Eni
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 06:32 PM
The Italian economy ministry said Wednesday that it has sold a 2.8 percent stake in energy company Eni, raising 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) as part of a government privatisation programme
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Italian economy ministry said Wednesday that it has sold a 2.8 percent stake in energy company Eni, raising 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) as part of a government privatisation programme.
The shares were placed with institutional investors in Italy and abroad by a banking consortium.
The sale cuts the Italian government's direct stake in the company to 2.0 percent, though the government controls another 28.5 percent through the state-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti financial institution.
The stake was sold at 14.85 euro a share, a 1.7 percent discount on their closing price Wednesday.
The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to raise 20 billion euros ($21.75 billion) by 2026 to whittle down its debt, which is the second largest in the eurozone behind Greece in relation to the size of the economy.
It has already sold shares in bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and plans to sell stakes in the national post office and railroads.
Recent Stories
Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes
Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar
France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest
Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal
Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..
Road safety seminar held at NTUF
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C
Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..
Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening
Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal
So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
Road safety seminar held at NTUF5 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 266.72 points1 hour ago
-
European stocks dip from records, shrugging off gains elsewhere42 minutes ago
-
KPRA continues crackdown against non-compliant hotels, restaurants13 minutes ago
-
Textile exports reach $13.68 billion in 10 months4 hours ago
-
Textile exports reach $13.68 billion in 9 months4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 1,600 per tola to Rs 245,6004 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1020 against USD Thursday5 hours ago
-
Japanese economy shrinks by 2%, worse than forecasts5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open5 hours ago