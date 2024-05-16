Italy raises 1.4 bn euros by selling stake in energy group Eni

The Italian economy ministry said Wednesday that it has sold a 2.8 percent stake in energy company Eni, raising 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) as part of a government privatisation programme

The shares were placed with institutional investors in Italy and abroad by a banking consortium.

The sale cuts the Italian government's direct stake in the company to 2.0 percent, though the government controls another 28.5 percent through the state-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti financial institution.

The stake was sold at 14.85 euro a share, a 1.7 percent discount on their closing price Wednesday.

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to raise 20 billion euros ($21.75 billion) by 2026 to whittle down its debt, which is the second largest in the eurozone behind Greece in relation to the size of the economy.

It has already sold shares in bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and plans to sell stakes in the national post office and railroads.