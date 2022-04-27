Italy Receives Russian Gas on Regular Basis - Gas Transmission Operator Snam

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian gas is supplied to Italy without any changes on a regular basis, a representative of the Snam gas transmission operator told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Deliveries of Russian gas to Italy through (the comune of) Tarvisio are carried out on a regular basis," the representative said.

Commenting on the situation with the suspension of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, the operator said that Russian gas is supplied to Italy through another branch of the gas pipeline passing through Hungary.