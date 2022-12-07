UrduPoint.com

Italy Reduces Russian Gas Share In Supplies To About 10% - European Commission President

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 10:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Italy has reduced the share of Russian imports in its total gas supplies from 40% to about 10%, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Italy makes for a perfect example. You used to import 40% of your gas from Russia, and now, that share is down to roughly 10% - thanks to an impressive effort to diversify your supply. Europe's storages were filled by 96% at the beginning of November.

So with all these measures, we are safe for this winter," she said in her speech at Bocconi University in Milan, as quoted by the European Commission press service.

Western countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia in connection with the military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine in February. Although the European Union has not imposed sanctions on Russian gas, Italy set itself the task of ending its dependence on natural gas imported from Russia as soon as possible.

