UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy, Russia Sign 1.2Bln Euro Contract On Development Of Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Italy, Russia Sign 1.2Bln Euro Contract on Development of Amur Gas Chemical Complex

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A subsidiary of Italy's Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. engineering company on Tuesday announced the signing of a contract worth 1.2 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) with a subsidiary of Russia's petrochemical giant Sibur on development of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC).

"Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A., as majority leader of the consortium including MT Russia LLC, Sinopec Engineering Inc. and Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd Russian Branch, has signed an EPSS contract (Engineering, Procurement and Site Services) with Amur GCC LLC, a subsidiary of PJSC Sibur Holding. The contract's overall value is approximately ‚¬1.2 billion, the significant majority of which pertains to the Maire Tecnimont Group," the statement said.

According to the statement, AGCC is an extension of the Amur Gas Processing Plant in Russia's Far East.

"The contract relates to the petrochemical development of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC). AGCC is the downstream expansion of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (AGPP), a package of which Maire Tecnimont Group is currently executing in Svobodny city, located in the Amur region in the Far East of the Russian Federation, close to the border with China," the statement read.

Maire Tecnimont Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero praised the signing of the contract, saying that the company was eager to engage "in this prestigious job and to put our best energies at the service of a long-time client such as Sibur."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Company Job Italy Border Gas Best Billion

Recent Stories

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

4 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

49 minutes ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

49 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

1 hour ago

Food and beverage facilities should coordinate wit ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.