Italy, Russia Sign 1.2Bln Euro Contract on Development of Amur Gas Chemical Complex

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A subsidiary of Italy's Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. engineering company on Tuesday announced the signing of a contract worth 1.2 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) with a subsidiary of Russia's petrochemical giant Sibur on development of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC).

"Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A., as majority leader of the consortium including MT Russia LLC, Sinopec Engineering Inc. and Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd Russian Branch, has signed an EPSS contract (Engineering, Procurement and Site Services) with Amur GCC LLC, a subsidiary of PJSC Sibur Holding. The contract's overall value is approximately ‚¬1.2 billion, the significant majority of which pertains to the Maire Tecnimont Group," the statement said.

According to the statement, AGCC is an extension of the Amur Gas Processing Plant in Russia's Far East.

"The contract relates to the petrochemical development of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC). AGCC is the downstream expansion of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (AGPP), a package of which Maire Tecnimont Group is currently executing in Svobodny city, located in the Amur region in the Far East of the Russian Federation, close to the border with China," the statement read.

Maire Tecnimont Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero praised the signing of the contract, saying that the company was eager to engage "in this prestigious job and to put our best energies at the service of a long-time client such as Sibur."