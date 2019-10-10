UrduPoint.com
Italy, Russian LNG Producer To Sign Deals For $2.7Bln Worth Of Equipment In Oct - Intesa

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Italy, Russian LNG Producer to Sign Deals for $2.7Bln Worth of Equipment in Oct - Intesa

Italian companies will sign two contracts with a major Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer for delivering equipment worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) at the Eurasian Forum in Verona in late October, Antonio Fallico, the chairman of the board of directors at Banca Intesa, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Italian companies will sign two contracts with a major Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer for delivering equipment worth 2.5 billion Euros ($2.7 billion) at the Eurasian Forum in Verona in late October, Antonio Fallico, the chairman of the board of directors at Banca Intesa, said on Thursday.

The 12th edition of the forum will run from October 24-25.

"One of your major companies producing LNG will sign two big contracts with Italian companies, with their cost exceeding 2 billion euros ... The total sum amounts to 2.5 billion euros," Fallico said at a press conference, specifying that these would be contracts on equipment deliveries.

