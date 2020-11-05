UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Seizes Cocaine Hidden In Cargo Of Chilean Mussels

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:23 PM

Italy seizes cocaine hidden in cargo of Chilean mussels

Italian police said Thursday they had seized over 900 kilos (2,000 pounds) of pure cocaine that was hidden in a container of frozen mussels from Chile

Rome (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian police said Thursday they had seized over 900 kilos (2,000 Pounds) of pure cocaine that was hidden in a container of frozen mussels from Chile.

The drugs would have been worth about 186 million Euros ($219 million) on the street after being cut several times, police said in a statement.

The 800 parcels of drugs packed within 37 bags hidden in the container of seafood were identified with the use of special scanners at the port of Gioia Tauro in the southernmost region of Italy.

The Calabrian port is one of the main entry points for drugs and other contraband into Italy and has been under special surveillance by authorities for years.

Calabria is the home of the 'Ndrangheta, considered the most powerful Italian mafia today, whose activities include international drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion.

The 'Ndrangheta has also managed to infiltrate public agencies involved in health care, transportation and other services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Drugs Italy Chile Money From Million

Recent Stories

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

11 minutes ago

Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC to ..

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather likely to persists during next ..

1 minute ago

Suspension of Mink Farming in Denmark Good News fo ..

1 minute ago

Corona testing lab starts working on trial basis i ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.