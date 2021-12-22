Italy Should Use Own Natural Gas Reserves More Actively to Lower Gas Prices - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italy should intensify use of its own natural gas deposits to drive down prices for end consumers, Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Italy should intensify use of its own natural gas deposits to drive down prices for end consumers, Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday.

"We decided that it is better to purchase natural gas from abroad than to use our own. And now we are compelled to ramp up renewable energy as quickly as possible. Though, it cannot be accomplished in two years. Thus, within the next 12 to 18 months we should move in other directions as well, particularly, to enhance natural gas extraction from the fields that have already been discovered," Cingolani in an interview published by Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

The minister believed that in the foreseeable future, Italy could double its own natural gas production, which to date amounts to four billion cubic meters per year.

Natural gas cost in Europe started its remarkable growth in May, when the average price via European Gas Hub hit 24 Euros ($27) per megawatt-hour. Since then, the price has soared nine-fold with an all-time record of 180 euros ($203) per megawatt-hour reached on Tuesday.

A steady increase in gas prices, as part of an ongoing power crunch in Europe, is believed to stem from the inefficiency of renewable energy initiatives and heavy dependence on Russia's energy supplies. Reports show that the absence of strong winds caused lower windmills electricity production, boosting the demand for natural gas. Meanwhile, continuing speculations over the launch of Nord Stream 2 and reverse flows via the Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline contribute to new prices upticks.

The EU members suffering most from the energy crisis, including Italy, Spain, Greece and Romania, in early December called on the EU to redefine its energy policy to shield the consumers and suggested to form the EU strategic reserves, while others, including Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands opposed energy market reforms, reiterating the commitment to building low-cost renewables. Observers believe that the situation is aggravated by the lack of a unified response to energy meltdown among the EU members.