UrduPoint.com

Italy Should Use Own Natural Gas Reserves More Actively To Lower Gas Prices - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:32 PM

Italy Should Use Own Natural Gas Reserves More Actively to Lower Gas Prices - Minister

Italy should intensify use of its own natural gas deposits to drive down prices for end consumers, Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Italy should intensify use of its own natural gas deposits to drive down prices for end consumers, Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday.

"We decided that it is better to purchase natural gas from abroad than to use our own. And now we are compelled to ramp up renewable energy as quickly as possible. Though, it cannot be accomplished in two years. Thus, within the next 12 to 18 months we should move in other directions as well, particularly, to enhance natural gas extraction from the fields that have already been discovered," Cingolani in an interview published by Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

The minister believed that in the foreseeable future, Italy could double its own natural gas production, which to date amounts to four billion cubic meters per year.

Natural gas cost in Europe started its remarkable growth in May, when the average price via European Gas Hub hit 24 Euros ($27) per megawatt-hour. Since then, the price has soared nine-fold with an all-time record of 180 euros ($203) per megawatt-hour reached on Tuesday.

A steady increase in gas prices, as part of an ongoing power crunch in Europe, is believed to stem from the inefficiency of renewable energy initiatives and heavy dependence on Russia's energy supplies. Reports show that the absence of strong winds caused lower windmills electricity production, boosting the demand for natural gas. Meanwhile, continuing speculations over the launch of Nord Stream 2 and reverse flows via the Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline contribute to new prices upticks.

The EU members suffering most from the energy crisis, including Italy, Spain, Greece and Romania, in early December called on the EU to redefine its energy policy to shield the consumers and suggested to form the EU strategic reserves, while others, including Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands opposed energy market reforms, reiterating the commitment to building low-cost renewables. Observers believe that the situation is aggravated by the lack of a unified response to energy meltdown among the EU members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Europe Energy Crisis Germany Nord Rome Price Spain Italy Romania Netherlands Greece Denmark Hub May December Gas Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

AFZ registers 349 new companies in Q3 2021

AFZ registers 349 new companies in Q3 2021

9 minutes ago
 Americans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Gover ..

Americans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy - ..

12 seconds ago
 UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humani ..

UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humanitarian Aid Payments to Afghani ..

13 seconds ago
 Japanese envoy, Zaidi discuss development opportun ..

Japanese envoy, Zaidi discuss development opportunities in Maritime Sector

15 seconds ago
 IUB holds seminar titled 'Politics of Decentraliza ..

IUB holds seminar titled 'Politics of Decentralization in Pakistan'

16 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs measures to improve crops y ..

Prime Minister directs measures to improve crops yield

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.