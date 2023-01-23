Italy to Completely Abandon Russian Gas in Winter 2024-2025 - Italian Energy Company

Italy will be able to completely abandon Russian gas in the winter of 2024-2025 thanks to its diversification of supplies, including greater cooperation with Algeria, the head of the country's major energy company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Italy will be able to completely abandon Russian gas in the winter of 2024-2025 thanks to its diversification of supplies, including greater cooperation with Algeria, the head of the country's major energy company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said on Monday.

"Prospects for abandoning Russian gas supplies to Italy? I am positive, (it will happen) in winter 2024-2025. I would say, if we keep doing this, things will be going in the right direction," Descalzi said while accompanying Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during her visit to Algeria, as quoted by the Askanews agency.

Eni's CEO also confirmed that, as part of Italy's efforts to abandon Russian gas supplies, Rome is placing great emphasis on the further expansion of cooperation with Algeria.

"We update agreements on (supply) volumes annually. It is enough to say that, just two years ago, Algeria supplied Italy with about 21 billion cubic meters (of gas), now, it supplies 25 billion, and we will reach 28 billion in the years to come. In 2024-2025, we will surpass this mark. This is a true strategic partner that helps Italy a lot," he said, as quoted by the media.

In September, Descalzi said Italy would manage to replace around 80% of Russian gas imports or 17.6 billion cubic meters in 2023.

During Meloni's current visit to Algeria, Eni and local gas company Sonatrach will reportedly sign a new agreement on the further extension of supplies to the European country. According to the media, the volume of supply could reach 35 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, Russian gas supplies amounted to up to 40% of Italy's total imports. In order to replace this volume, Meloni's government is going to increase supplies from Azerbaijan through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and, should the situation in Libya stabilize, receive an additional 2 to 9 billion cubic meters of gas from that country.

Besides, Italy is reportedly going to increase its gas imports by 2025 up to 50-70 billion to become an energy hub for continental Europe. Germany, according to Il Messaggero's source, has already expressed interest in future supplies. Austria, Hungary and Poland may become other destinations for gas imports.