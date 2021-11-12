Italy to cooperate for developing Faisalabad as hub of fashion industry: Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese has said that Italy will cooperate for branding high quality textile products of Faisalabad and developing the city as a hub of fashion design industry.

Talking to Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI�through video-link on Friday the Italian ambassador said that he was taking fundamental steps to strengthen bilateral relations and promote economic relations between the two counties on a long term basis.

He also discussed various measures to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries with special focus on Faisalabad related industry.

President FCCI said that both countries have potential to enhance their bilateral trade up to five billion Dollars, but to achieve these objectives direct relations between their private sectors is imperative.

He said that most of the textile units are already using Italian machinery and time has come for Italian investors to manufacture the latest version of their textile machinery in Faisalabad.

"We have a state of the art industrial estate which will also provide a ten year tax holiday to the foreign investors".

He said that Italian experts could also help us with the branding of our quality textile products and added,"Fashion designing industry is yet another field where we could enter into the potential global markets with the help of Italian experts".

President FCCI thanked Italian ambassador for establishing Textile technology centre in the National Textile University ,and said that some Italian investors have already launched joint ventures with local investors in Faisalabad. However, "there is still room to attract FDI from Italy", he added.