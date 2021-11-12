UrduPoint.com

Italy To Cooperate For Developing Faisalabad As Hub Of Fashion Industry: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:38 PM

Italy to cooperate for developing Faisalabad as hub of fashion industry: Envoy

Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese has said that Italy will cooperate for branding high quality textile products of Faisalabad and developing the city as a hub of fashion design industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese has said that Italy will cooperate for branding high quality textile products of Faisalabad and developing the city as a hub of fashion design industry.

Talking to Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI�through video-link on Friday the Italian ambassador said that he was taking fundamental steps to strengthen bilateral relations and promote economic relations between the two counties on a long term basis.

He also discussed various measures to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries with special focus on Faisalabad related industry.

President FCCI said that both countries have potential to enhance their bilateral trade up to five billion Dollars, but to achieve these objectives direct relations between their private sectors is imperative.

He said that most of the textile units are already using Italian machinery and time has come for Italian investors to manufacture the latest version of their textile machinery in Faisalabad.

"We have a state of the art industrial estate which will also provide a ten year tax holiday to the foreign investors".

He said that Italian experts could also help us with the branding of our quality textile products and added,"Fashion designing industry is yet another field where we could enter into the potential global markets with the help of Italian experts".

President FCCI thanked Italian ambassador for establishing Textile technology centre in the National Textile University ,and said that some Italian investors have already launched joint ventures with local investors in Faisalabad. However, "there is still room to attract FDI from Italy", he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Italy Hub Market Textile From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

12 minutes ago
 Mepco's operational officers directed to reduce li ..

Mepco's operational officers directed to reduce line losses

12 minutes ago
 TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale ..

TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale 2021

34 minutes ago
 Int'l conference-cum-workshop on "Gene Editing in ..

Int'l conference-cum-workshop on "Gene Editing in Pakistan" held at UAD

12 minutes ago
 Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent ..

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent in September

16 minutes ago
 Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of d ..

Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of defamation

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.