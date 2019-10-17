Italy to Crack Down on Big Tax Evaders - Foreign Minister

Italian Foreign Minister and the leader of ruling Five Star Movement party promised on Thursday that big tax dodgers would face jail, while reassuring small businesses that they would not be targeted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Italian Foreign Minister and the leader of ruling Five Star Movement party promised on Thursday that big tax dodgers would face jail , while reassuring small businesses that they would not be targeted.

"You cannot have a budget law that combats tax evasion without prison and stiffer sentences for big evaders," Luigi Di Maio was quoted by the Ansa news agency as saying on Facebook.

He stressed that the crackdown would not affect "shopkeepers."

The Italian government belatedly approved its 2020 draft budget on Wednesday and sent it to the European Commission for scrutiny. The cabinet hopes to keep deficit at 2.2 percent by going after tax evaders, who cost it an annual $121 billion, among other measures.