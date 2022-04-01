UrduPoint.com

Italy To Follow Common European Line In Russian Gas Payments - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Italy to Follow Common European Line in Russian Gas Payments - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Italy will adhere to the European line in the issue of payment for Russian gas as Moscow has requested that supplies be paid for in rubles by countries that have imposed sanctions, Italian media reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Earlier in the day, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that switching payments for Russian gas to rubles is impossible as the contract provides for settlements in Dollars and euros.

"There is no final interpretation of the measure (to switch gas payments to rubles) announced by Putin yet.

The European Commission is studying the measures and various explanatory aspects. At the moment, payment is possible in Euros and rubles. Italy will adhere to the lines agreed at the European level," a source in the Italian Council of Ministers told reporters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

