Italy to further enhance economic ties with Pakistan: Sheheryar Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Honorary Consular to Milan, Italy Muhammad Sheheryar Khan said on Thursday that the Italian government would soon establish an office of Italian Trade Agency in Pakistan which would enhance trade relations between the two countries.

It was disclosed by him while talking to Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq in Lahore, according to a press release issued here.

He said Italy will further enhance its economic cooperation with Pakistan. Focus is on increasing assistance through development projects, he added.

He said that in this regard, the DG Rome-based Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), Luca Maest­ripieri, accompanied by Italy Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese, held a fruitful meeting with Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz here a couple of days ago and assured Pakistan of Italy's economic assistance.

"Pakistan is a very important country for Italy and Italy will continue to engage with the Pakistan government through our economic cooperation," Sheheryar added and said, the Italian team informed Dr Niaz that Italy is placing special focus on enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

For this reason, priority is being given to establishing and developing linkages between universities, government institutions and trade bodies of the two countries. The development projects in various areas would further strengthen and boost the ties, he said.

He said the projects involving Italian assistance include economic transformation initiative in Gilgit-Baltistan, command area development work of Kaitu Weir project, Kurram Tangi dam project, and thestablishment of heritage field schools for preserving cultural heritage.

While acknowledging the role of Italian economic assistance in socio-economic development of Pakistan and its people, investment consular said Pakistan sought the support of Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in development of the tourism sector in Pakistan.

Dr Niaz appreciated the Italian government's pledge in the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva last month and acknowledged Italy's continuous support for economic development of Pakistan, Sheheryar Khan expressed.