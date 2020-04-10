UrduPoint.com
Italy To Resume Economic Activities Once In Line With Health Safety Protocols - Conte

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday that the country would resume its economic activities once the safety protocols permitted to do so in light of the pandemic.

"We are considering the resumption of [economic] activities at full capacity as soon as it will be possible with very rigorous health safety protocols.

We will have to learn to live with the virus because we will not be able to eradicate it," Conte said, asked if there was a possibility to revive the tourism industry in the summer.

"Even if we manage to eliminate it [coronavirus], the infection can return," the prime minister said.

