Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini on Tuesday admitted that his country would not meet NATO's 2 percent GDP target for defense spending, despite increasing overall contributions

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini on Tuesday admitted that his country would not meet NATO 's 2 percent GDP target for defense spending, despite increasing overall contributions.

Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, Guerini outlined Italy's plans for further defense funding.

"The goal of reaching 2% of GDP by 2024 is not realistically achievable," the minister said, as quoted by the Italian media outlet ANSA.

The minister also reiterated Italy's support for NATO in the wake of French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's comments earlier in November that the military alliance was brain-dead without the United States' leadership.

"Our two cornerstones must be the EU on one side and NATO on the other, within a complementary vision," Guerini said, as quoted by the media outlet.

NATO states agreed in the Brussels Summit Declaration, signed in July 2018, to raise their defense spending to 2 percent of their respective GDP figures by 2024.