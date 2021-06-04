UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's 2021 Growth Prospects Improve As Virus Eases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:28 PM

Italy's 2021 growth prospects improve as virus eases

Italy's statistics agency on Friday upgraded its economic growth forecast for this year, pointing to a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

Rome (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy's statistics agency on Friday upgraded its economic growth forecast for this year, pointing to a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Istat predicted growth of 4.7 percent in the eurozone's third largest economy in 2021, up from the 4.0 percent growth forecast last December, and 4.4 percent in 2022.

The government, for its part, has forecast growth of 4.5 percent in 2021 and 4.8 percent in 2022.

The country's economy grew slightly in the first quarter, Istat said Tuesday as it reversed a previous estimate of a contraction in the first three months of the year.

On Friday, Istat said it expected economic activity to intensify in the coming months, driven by domestic demand, and extend into 2022.

It said the government's 222-billion-euro post-virus recovery plan, funded in large part by European Union loans and grants, "should provide a more intense stimulus".

Italy was the first European nation to be hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and remains among the worst affected, both in health terms and economically, with GDP slumping by a staggering 8.9 percent last year.

However, infection rates are falling and the vaccination campaign is well underway, resulting in the lifting of many coronavirus restrictions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

1 minute ago

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

31 minutes ago

UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Liecht ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

3 minutes ago

Russia to Facilitate Creation of BRICS Arbitration ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Says Global Economy Returning to Normal Afte ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.