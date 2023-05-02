UrduPoint.com

Italy's Annual Inflation Rate Rises To 8.3% In April After March Decline - ISTAT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Italy's Annual Inflation Rate Rises to 8.3% in April After March Decline - ISTAT

Italy's annual inflation rate reached 8.3% in April, growing from 7.6% in March, according to the preliminary data published by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Italy's annual inflation rate reached 8.3% in April, growing from 7.6% in March, according to the preliminary data published by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) on Tuesday.

The national consumer price index for the entire community in April recorded an increase of 0.5% on a monthly basis and 8.3% year-on-year, ISTAT reported. The acceleration in the inflation rate is primarily due to the increase in the prices of non-regulated energy products, which rose from +18.

9% to +26.7%.

Core inflation, net of energy and fresh food, remains stable at +6.3%, as does the net of energy goods alone (at +6.4%).

The annual inflation in the eurozone in April has been on the rise as well, reaching 7%, slightly up from the 6.9% recorded in March, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, reported earlier in the day. This is the first rise in inflation after the decline that began in November 2022 from the record levels reached that year.

