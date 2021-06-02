ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The EU sanctions against Moscow have a more negative impact on the economy of Italy's southern region of Apulia than that of Russia, Michele Emiliano, the regional governor, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I fight against the sanctions. I believe it is a big mistake and I am sure that they have caused more damage to Apulia region than to Russia, and my hope is that in a short time they will be revoked," Emiliano said.

The official explained that the region's exports, particularly in the agricultural field, have halved since the introduction of sanctions.

At the same time, the governor noted that Italy could do nothing to change the situation despite suffering economic damage.

"Of course, we are not in the position to change anything and have to obey to logic that is foreign to us," Emiliano added.

Relations between Russia and Brussels took a turn for the worse in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

Moscow has since been under sanctions.

Tensions increased further following the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny ” which the Russian authorities deny ” and Moscow's handling of unauthorized opposition protests across the country, sharply criticized by Brussels.

