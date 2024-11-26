(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The board of directors of Italy's Banco BPM said Tuesday that an acquisition bid from larger rival UniCredit was inadequate and failed to reflect the bank's profitability or potential.

UniCredit, Italy's second-largest bank, launched a bid Monday to buy BPM for 10.1 billion euros ($10.6 billion), even as its plans to merge with Germany's Commerzbank appear stalled for now.

Italy's economy minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said the bid for BPM, the country's number-three bank, had been "communicated but not agreed with the government".

UniCredit valued shares of BPM at around 6.657 euros, about 0.5 percent above Friday's closing price.

The offer price proposed by UniCredit "in no way (reflects) the profitability and further potential for value creation for Banco BPM shareholders", said the BPM board in a statement.

It said that UniCredit's offer also "exposes Banco BPM stakeholders to the uncertainty associated with the outcome of the expansion initiatives launched by UniCredit in Germany" while concentrating BPM's operations in lower-growth geographical areas with "greater geopolitical risk".

The board also cited what UniCredit had estimated as cost synergies of 900 million euros, saying they raised "strong concerns about the foreseeable repercussions at the employment and social level."

Italy's government can use its so-called "golden power" to block takeovers in strategic sectors of the economy.

UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel on Monday said that buying BPM would create "an even stronger number two bank in an attractive market, generating significant long-term value for all stakeholders and for Italy".

Were it to secure regulatory approval, UniCredit hopes to be able to complete the deal by June 2025.

UniCredit surprised markets and Berlin in September when it announced it had built a significant stake in Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender, fuelling speculation of a takeover bid.

Orcel said earlier this month that UniCredit would need a year to decide on the Commerzbank deal, and on Monday insisted: "We need to be patient and give everyone the time to deliberate."