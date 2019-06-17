UrduPoint.com
Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:56 PM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Italy's commercial exchange with Iran and joint infrastructure projects are now at risk of being negatively affected by US "illegitimate" sanctions against Tehran, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik.

"Iran is a crucial country for Italy. The commercial interchange running into billions and involving mainly small and medium enterprises of the North [of Italy] is clearly now in danger, and there are some major infrastructure projects that can be compromised because of the US sanctions," Petrocelli said.

The lawmaker expressed concern over the "aggressive attitude" of the White House toward Tehran.

"In Iran, Washington, after having ruined years of diplomatic efforts and successes on nuclear issue and after having classified part of its army as terrorists, is assembling armed forces and preparing for a war that would hardly remain regional ... It's enough of illegitimate sanctions and militaristic adventures that caused many tragedies in the past," he noted.

The relationship between Iran and the United States crumbled after the latter withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal last year. Washington has since reimposed wide-ranging sanctions on the Islamic republic in a bid to bring the country's oil exports to zero, and increased its military presence in the middle East.

