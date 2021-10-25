UrduPoint.com

Italy's Cabinet Meeting On Budget Put Off Amid Pension Woes - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Italy's Cabinet Meeting on Budget Put Off Amid Pension Woes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Italy's cabinet meeting to consider the 2022 budget bill has been rescheduled from October 26 to October 28, to allow more time to reach an agreement within the government and with unions on pension reform, local media reported on Monday.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that after three years, the "quota 100" pension system, which allows early retirement, would be canceled on the grounds that it is too expensive for the state, as reported by the ANSA media outlet.

High pension costs are making it hard for Italy to finance investments in other areas or cut its public debt, which is the second highest in the European Union.

With one of the world's oldest populations, Italy spends on pensions more than any other EU country except Greece, data from Eurostat shows. On the other hand, Italy is near the bottom for spending on education.

Championed in 2018 by the rightist League party, a member of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity administration, the current "quota 100" plan allows people to retire if they have made 38 years of contributions and are at least 62 years old.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education Budget European Union Italy Greece October 2018 Media From Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

12 minutes ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

1 hour ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

1 hour ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.