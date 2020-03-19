Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday welcomed the European Central Bank's massive 750-billion-euro bond buying stimulus package designed to help economies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

"Europe did it! Strong, resonant, commensurate to the severity of the health crisis we are facing and the economic shock it is causing," Conte tweeted.

"Well done, ECB." The ECB unveiled an emergency $820-billion scheme to pump cash into the economy by buying additional government and corporate bonds until a least the end of the year.

Italy has sparred with new ECB chief Christine Lagarde, whose comments last week that she was "not here to close spreads" between interest rates of member states resulted in the borrowing costs of Italy shooting up.

"The task of the central bank must be not to hinder but to help (government) interventions, creating favourable conditions for them," Conte had told Lagarde last Thursday.

Italy shut down most businesses on March 11 to fight an outbreak that has killed almost 3,000 in the Mediterranean country.

It is on course to overtake China for most COVID-19 deaths this week.