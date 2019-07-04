UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte Did Not Raise Issue Of Possible Purchase Of Italian Bonds By Russia - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Italy's Conte Did Not Raise Issue of Possible Purchase of Italian Bonds by Russia - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had not raised the issue of possibility of Italian government bonds purchases by Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, released on Thursday, adding that Rome had not sent any official request on the issue to Moscow either.

"We have not discussed this topic during Mr.

Conte's visit to Moscow. As far as I know, we have not received any official request from Italy either," Putin said when asked if he had discussed the possibility of Italian government bonds purchase by Moscow during Conte's recent visit to Russia.

The interview was published on the Kremlin website ahead of Putin's visit to Italy for talks with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Conte. Moreover, Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

