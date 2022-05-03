MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The record high inflation of 7.5% is taking its toll on citizens' purchasing power as well as production levels in the European Union, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"In the eurozone, inflation is at 7.5% in April and it is having a major impact on families' purchasing powers and businesses' levels of production.

The European economy is slowing down," Draghi said at a European Parliament session, citing the revision of forecast of EU economic growth by the International Monetary Fund from 4% down to 2.9% in 2022.

The eurozone's GDP grew only 0.2% in the first three months of the year compared to 2021, Draghi said.

Eurozone inflation, on the rise for months, has accelerated since the European Union sanctioned Russia. Coupled with the disruption of supply chains due to conflict in Ukraine, this spurred energy prices and caused shortage.