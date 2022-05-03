UrduPoint.com

Italy's Draghi Notes 'Major' Impact Of Inflation On EU Citizens' Purchasing Power

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Italy's Draghi Notes 'Major' Impact of Inflation on EU Citizens' Purchasing Power

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The record high inflation of 7.5% is taking its toll on citizens' purchasing power as well as production levels in the European Union, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"In the eurozone, inflation is at 7.5% in April and it is having a major impact on families' purchasing powers and businesses' levels of production.

The European economy is slowing down," Draghi said at a European Parliament session, citing the revision of forecast of EU economic growth by the International Monetary Fund from 4% down to 2.9% in 2022.

The eurozone's GDP grew only 0.2% in the first three months of the year compared to 2021, Draghi said.

Eurozone inflation, on the rise for months, has accelerated since the European Union sanctioned Russia. Coupled with the disruption of supply chains due to conflict in Ukraine, this spurred energy prices and caused shortage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament European Union April From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

9 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

18 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

18 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

18 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.