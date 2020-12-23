UrduPoint.com
Italy's Eni Energy Firm Discovers Significant Oil Deposits In Egypt's Meleiha Field

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:33 PM

Italian energy company Eni said on Wednesday that it had discovered significant new oil deposits on its Meleiha field in the Western Desert of Egypt, which will add 10,000 barrels of oil per day to the company's total output in the region

"Eni announces a new oil discovery, in Meleiha Concession, in the Western Desert of Egypt. The discovery was achieved through the Arcadia 9 well, drilled on the Arcadia South structure," the company said in a press release.

The deposits were located 1.

5 kilometers (0.9 miles) south of the main Arcadia field, which is already in production, the company said.

"The new discovery adds 10,000 barrels of oil per day to Eni's gross production in the Western Desert of Egypt," the press release added.

Russia's Lukoil, Eni and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) are the shareholders in the joint venture to develop Meleiha block, dubbed AGIBA. The Italian company holds 38 percent of the project's shares via its subsidiary IEOC, while Lukoil has 12 percent and the EGPC 50 percent.

