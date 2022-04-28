UrduPoint.com

Italy's Eni Preparing To Open Ruble Accounts In Gazprombank - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Italy's Eni Preparing to Open Ruble Accounts in Gazprombank - Reports

Italian oil and gas group Eni is preparing to open ruble accounts in Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, Bloomberg reported citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Italian oil and gas group Eni is preparing to open ruble accounts in Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Eni is still awaiting instructions from the Italian government and EU authorities regarding the conditions and the possibility of using such accounts, the agency noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Ban on transportation of animals necessary to chec ..

Ban on transportation of animals necessary to check lumpy skin disease

2 minutes ago
 US Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukrain ..

US Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukraine Amid Action in East, South - ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks reply from ECP on plea for ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from ECP on plea for de-seating 25 PTI dissident M ..

2 minutes ago
 Freed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko Lands in ..

Freed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko Lands in Moscow, Reunites With Family

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembl ..

Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembly, chief secretary on IGP plea ..

9 minutes ago
 CTP constitutes Special Squad to maintain traffic ..

CTP constitutes Special Squad to maintain traffic flow ahead Eid

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.