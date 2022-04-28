Italian oil and gas group Eni is preparing to open ruble accounts in Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, Bloomberg reported citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Italian oil and gas group Eni is preparing to open ruble accounts in Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Eni is still awaiting instructions from the Italian government and EU authorities regarding the conditions and the possibility of using such accounts, the agency noted.