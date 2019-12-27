UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Eni Says Agreed With Nigeria To Expand Capacity Of LNG Plant On Bonny Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

Italy's Eni Says Agreed With Nigeria to Expand Capacity of LNG Plant on Bonny Island

Italian energy company Eni and its Nigerian partner firms have decided to expand their joint project of a liquefied natural gas plant in the African country, which will allow for annual production to reach 30 million tonnes, the Rome-based energy giant said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Italian energy company Eni and its Nigerian partner firms have decided to expand their joint project of a liquefied natural gas plant in the African country, which will allow for annual production to reach 30 million tonnes, the Rome-based energy giant said on Friday.

"Eni and its partners in Nigeria LNG (NLNG) have taken the final investment decision (FID) for the expansion project of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant," Eni said.

It added that a brownfield development is set to start in 2024, with a view to increasing the annual production capacity to "more than 30 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) from the current 22.5 Mtpa."

The liquefied natural gas plant in question is located on Nigeria's Bonny Island. NLNG is a joint venture of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 percent), Shell (25.6 percent), Total (15 percent) and Eni (10.4 percent).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Nigeria Gas From Million

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

22 minutes ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

22 minutes ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

22 minutes ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

23 minutes ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

23 minutes ago

Philander confirms Somerset move

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.