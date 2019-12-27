(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Italian energy company Eni and its Nigerian partner firms have decided to expand their joint project of a liquefied natural gas plant in the African country, which will allow for annual production to reach 30 million tonnes, the Rome-based energy giant said on Friday.

"Eni and its partners in Nigeria LNG (NLNG) have taken the final investment decision (FID) for the expansion project of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant," Eni said.

It added that a brownfield development is set to start in 2024, with a view to increasing the annual production capacity to "more than 30 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) from the current 22.5 Mtpa."

The liquefied natural gas plant in question is located on Nigeria's Bonny Island. NLNG is a joint venture of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 percent), Shell (25.6 percent), Total (15 percent) and Eni (10.4 percent).