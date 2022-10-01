MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Italian oil and gas company Eni said that Russian energy giant Gazprom informed that it was unable to confirm the delivery of gas on Saturday as it is impossible to supply gas via Austria.

"Gazprom informed that it is not able to confirm the gas volumes requested for today, stating that it's not possible to supply gas through Austria.

Therefore, today's Russian gas supplies to Eni through the Tarvisio entry point will be at zero. Eni will provide updates in case supplies will be restored," Eni said.