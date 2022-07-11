ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Gazprom will supply Eni with 21 million cubic meters of gas on Monday, which is 11 million cubic meters less than in previous days, the Italian energy company said.

"11 July 2022 - Gazprom announced that today it will supply to Eni volumes of gas for approximately 21 million cubic meters/day, while the average for the last few days was of about 32 million cubic meters/day.

Eni will provide further information in the event of new and significant changes in flows," Eni said in a statement.