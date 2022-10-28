MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Italian oil and gas company Eni is going to replace 50% of imported Russian gas this winter, the company's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, said on Friday.

"We plan to replace at least 50% of Russian gas flows this winter, leveraging on our broad and diversified reserve base, our long-standing relationships with producing countries and our growing presence in LNG (liquefied natural gas)," Descalzi said, as quoted in the company's financial report for the first nine months of 2022.

The Eni CEO also noted that in the third quarter, the company managed to enhance security of gas supplies by increasing its exploration activities, acquiring BP's upstream business in Algeria, as well as purchasing the Tango FLNG vessel for gas liquefaction.

Meanwhile, Eni is also planning to massively invest in decarbonization of its energy production, according to Descalzi.

"Against the backdrop of high volatility and uncertainty in markets, Eni continues to secure crucial energy supplies to our economies, while at the same time advancing its decarbonization strategy," the CEO stated.

Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, the EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas, having vowed to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia. According to former Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, Italy managed to cut the share of Russian gas supplies from 40% to 18%.