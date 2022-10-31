UrduPoint.com

Italy's Gas Imports Via Turkish Hub To Require New Infrastructure, Investments - Eni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Italy's Gas Imports Via Turkish Hub to Require New Infrastructure, Investments - Eni

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) For Italy the import of gas through the Turkish hub will require the construction of new infrastructure, investments and may lead to an increase in gas prices, the head Italian oil and gas company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said on Monday.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ides that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

Italy and Turkey do not have joint gas infrastructure, so gas imports from Ankara would require Rome to invest into pipelines, which could potentially increase the gas prices, according to Descalzi.

The Eni CEO noted that it is difficult to predict how many pipes will be required to be built in the southern direction in order to redirect Russian supplies, most of which came from the north.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Company Oil Nord Rome Vladimir Putin Ankara Lead Italy Hub Tayyip Erdogan May October Gas From

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

59 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

2 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.