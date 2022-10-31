(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) For Italy the import of gas through the Turkish hub will require the construction of new infrastructure, investments and may lead to an increase in gas prices, the head Italian oil and gas company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said on Monday.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ides that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

Italy and Turkey do not have joint gas infrastructure, so gas imports from Ankara would require Rome to invest into pipelines, which could potentially increase the gas prices, according to Descalzi.

The Eni CEO noted that it is difficult to predict how many pipes will be required to be built in the southern direction in order to redirect Russian supplies, most of which came from the north.