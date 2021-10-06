(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) at chained volume measure grew by 2.7 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of this year compared to the first quarter, the latest sign the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is moving forward

ROME, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) at chained volume measure grew by 2.7 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of this year compared to the first quarter, the latest sign the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is moving forward.

According to data released on Tuesday by the country's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), the country's Q2 GDP at chained volume measure was 17.2 percent higher than in the same quarter of 2020, the first economic quarter when Italy suffered from the full economic impacts of the pandemic.

Other key indicators released on Tuesday included a 2.4-percent increase in overall imports compared to the first quarter and a 3.2-percent increase in exports over the same period. Compared to the second quarter of last year, the increases were 30.1 percent and 39.4 percent, respectively.