Italy's Growth Jumps In Third Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Milan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's economy, which plunged into recession by the coronavirus outbreak, returned to growth in the third quarter as GDP jumped 15.9 percent on the previous quarter, the national statistics agency estimated Tuesday.

This is a slight downgrade on the initial estimate of 16.1 percent made by Istat in late October.

While the economy rebounding strongly from the spring, when many businesses were closed, economic output was still five percent smaller than during the third quarter of 2019.

In the first nine months of the year, GDP in the eurozone's third largest economy fell by 8.3 percent.

"The full estimate of the quarterly economic accounts confirms that the Italian economy, after a sharp contraction in the first quarter caused by the effects of the health crisis, recorded a substantial recovery in the third quarter," Istat said.

It said the recovery was spread across all sectors of the economy.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, which sparked a nationwide shutdown.

As a result, Italy suffered its worst recession since World War II and GDP is expected to fall this year between nine and 11.5 percent.

Cases of Covid-19 fell over the summer but a surge in recent months has taken the death toll to more than 55,000, and sparked new restrictions that risk again hitting growth.

