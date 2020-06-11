UrduPoint.com
Italy's Industrial Output Drops By 42.5% Year-on-Year In April - Statistics Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

Italy's Industrial Output Drops by 42.5% Year-on-Year in April - Statistics Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Italy's industrial production index fell by 42.5 percent in April, compared to the same period last year, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Thursday in a report.

The industrial output in April dropped by 19.1 percent compared with March, according to Istat.

"The change of the average of the last three months with respect to the previous three months was -23.2%," the report read.

The output of the auto industry sector fell by 100 percent in April, compared to the same period in 2019.

According to Istat, the coronavirus pandemic forced many industries to suspend their work for more than a month, which resulted in low output levels.

Italy is one of the worst-hit EU nations with 235,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34,114 fatalities. It has recently lifted the next part of coronavirus-related restrictions, which allowed residents to move freely across the country and citizens of the Schengen countries and the UK to visit Italy as tourists.

