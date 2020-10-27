UrduPoint.com
Italy's New Anti-Coronavirus Measures May Lead To 20,000 More Closed Businesses - Union

The new measures against COVID-19 in Italy, envisaging a curfew for all bars and restaurants among other regulations, might lead to the closure of another 20,000 businesses, the Italian Federation of Restaurateurs and Merchants (Fiepet Confesercenti) told Sputnik

On Monday, a new governmental decree entered into force in Italy, banning bars and restaurants from working after 6 p.m. (17:00 GMT), as well as closing theaters, movie theaters, gyms, swimming pools, spa centers and casinos. The measures will stay in effect until at least November 24.

"The suspension of activities set forth by the latest decree involves the risk of overthrowing thousands of enterprises and workplaces. It is yet another blow to trade, tourism and activities, which may cause the closure of another 20,000 businesses, bringing the total number of businesses expected to shut down this year from 90,000 to 110,000," a spokesperson for Fiepet Confesercenti said.

According to the organization's estimate, the losses that Italian merchants are likely to endure as a result of the government's counter-coronavirus measures are likely to reach 5.8 billion Euros ($6.8 billion). This forecast was compiled before the new restrictions were adopted.

"With the latest measures, which came into force on Monday, there is a risk of having consequences that are almost unbearable for businesses, as they will not only reduce spending for the entities that suffer from the new measures, but also push families to further increase savings, which results in a general reduction of consumption," the spokesperson said.

The daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy has been on the rise since early October, having already surpassed 21,000 cases per day to date. As of Tuesday, the Italian health authorities have confirmed a cumulative total of over 542,000 cases, including 37,479 deaths.

