UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Prodi Says Confident EU, Rome To Reach Budget Deal, No Event To Worsen Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:38 PM

Italy's Prodi Says Confident EU, Rome to Reach Budget Deal, No Event to Worsen Situation

Italy and the European Union are set to reach an agreement on the country's budget despite the recent dispute over the EU fiscal rules, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation for Worldwide Cooperation and former Italian prime minister, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Italy and the European Union are set to reach an agreement on the country's budget despite the recent dispute over the EU fiscal rules, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation for Worldwide Cooperation and former Italian prime minister, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday.

"The work on the budget is still going on. I am confident that there will be an agreement ... I do not see any new event that can worsen the situation," Prodi said.

In 2018, Italy's public debt-to-GDP ratio was 132.2 percent � the second-largest ratio in the European Union and one of the world's largest. According to the European Commission, such a debt makes the country's economy extremely vulnerable.

The EU limits stipulate that a member's budget deficit must not exceed 3 percent of the national GDP and that its public debt must be below 60 percent of its GDP. Brussels was pressing Rome to make efforts to curb debt and to avoid bloating the budget deficit. Earlier in October, the Italian government belatedly approved its 2020 draft budget and sent it to the European Commission for scrutiny. The cabinet hopes to keep deficit at 2.2 percent by going after tax evaders, among other measures.

The 12th annual Eurasian Economic Forum "business Connecting Eurasia Dialogue - From the Atlantic to the Pacific" started in Verona on Thursday. It focuses on a large range of topics with a particular emphasis on the partnership between Europe and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Europe Budget European Union Brussels Verona Rome Italy October 2018 2020 Event From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

 PM Khan's speech to be included in FIR if anythi ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $60.42 a barrel W ..

39 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB court in Ashiana ..

43 minutes ago

Italy-Eurasia Trade Worsening, Needs Improvement - ..

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to issue no ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz shifted back to jail

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.