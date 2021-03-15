UrduPoint.com
Italy's Public Debt Reaches New Record Of Over $3.1 Trillion - Central Bank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:23 PM

Italy's public debt exceeded 2.6 trillion euros ($3.1 trillion) in January, setting a new record, according to the central bank's statistical report, issued on Monday

In January, the last available month in the report's table, the Italian general government debt was over 2.

6 trillion euros, up almost 34 billion euros ($40.55 billion) from December 2020.

Meanwhile, the year-on-year difference with the same month in 2020 is about 160 billion.

