UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Salvini Gives Trade Unions Until August To Make Budget Proposals

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Italy's Salvini Gives Trade Unions Until August to Make Budget Proposals

Taly's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday gave the three major trade unions until August to submit their proposals on next year's budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday gave the three major trade unions until August to submit their proposals on next year's budget.

"We want the budget to be brought forward a lot, we want to define its (main) points between July and August and we want to accept your suggestions," Salvini was quoted as saying by the Ansa news agency.

Salvini, who is also Italy's interior minister, announced the start of a series of talks on the draft budget, with the next round planned in two weeks' time.

The government, led by Salvini's Lega party, hopes to pass a budget that would allow for a 15 percent flat tax without angering Brussels. Italy has avoided EU Commission's disciplinary procedures twice this year for exceeding the debt threshold.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Budget Brussels Italy July August Government

Recent Stories

Police finalizes security arrangements for hearing ..

16 seconds ago

A forum on peaceful re-unification of China to be ..

18 seconds ago

Spanish PM accuses far-left of ending talks to for ..

21 seconds ago

Trump's congresswomen tweets 'completely unaccepta ..

25 seconds ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan ..

11 minutes ago

22 killed, 7 injured, perishing of over 200 reside ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.