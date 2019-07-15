Taly's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday gave the three major trade unions until August to submit their proposals on next year's budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday gave the three major trade unions until August to submit their proposals on next year's budget.

"We want the budget to be brought forward a lot, we want to define its (main) points between July and August and we want to accept your suggestions," Salvini was quoted as saying by the Ansa news agency.

Salvini, who is also Italy's interior minister, announced the start of a series of talks on the draft budget, with the next round planned in two weeks' time.

The government, led by Salvini's Lega party, hopes to pass a budget that would allow for a 15 percent flat tax without angering Brussels. Italy has avoided EU Commission's disciplinary procedures twice this year for exceeding the debt threshold.