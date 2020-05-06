UrduPoint.com
Italy's Service Sector Hit With Record Contraction In April Due To COVID-19 - Survey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:13 PM

The Italian service sector faced a record contraction in business activity in April over coronavirus-related lockdown measures, a survey showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Italian service sector faced a record contraction in business activity in April over coronavirus-related lockdown measures, a survey showed on Wednesday.

"The Italian service sector continued to contract during April, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) virus intensified. Business activity and new business both declined at the sharpest rates in more than 22 years of data collection, with panelists linking the falls to lockdown measures and muted client demand stemming from the pandemic," London-based global information provider IHS Markit said in its survey.

The IHS Markit Business Activity Index for services dropped to 10.8 from 17.4 in March. If this index is greater than 50, it indicates growth in business activity.

According to the survey, in the light of uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, the 12-month outlook for output remained negative in April.

Service providers expect their activity to fall further from current levels in 2020.

"New business also declined at a record pace, with firms reporting that widespread lockdown measures and the economic fallout from COVID-19 had led client demand to deteriorate rapidly," Lewis Cooper, an economist at IHS Markit said, as quoted in the survey.

Italy continues to report a declining cumulative number of cases � as of Tuesday, it has decreased by 1,513 to a total of 98,467 cases, according to figures compiled by the national civil protection agency. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has grown by 236 to a total of 29,315, while the number of recoveries has grown by 2,352 to a total of 85,231.

