UrduPoint.com

Italy's State Debt Hits All-Time High Of $3Trl In February - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Italy's State Debt Hits All-Time High of $3Trl in February - Central Bank

Italy's sovereign debt increased by 21.6 billion euros in February and reached a historical maximum of 2.772 trillion euros ($3.075 trillion), the Bank of Italy said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Italy's sovereign debt increased by 21.6 billion euros in February and reached a historical maximum of 2.772 trillion euros ($3.075 trillion), the Bank of Italy said on Saturday.

The previous negative record was broken in June 2022, when Italy's sovereign debt first surpassed 2.77 trillion euros.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera described the growth of national debt as unbridled, saying that Italy in 2022 produced goods and services worth 1.909 trillion euros in current prices, which has resulted in a whopping 145% ratio between Italy's GDP and debt.

The president of the Italian national consumer union said, as cited in the report, that the current monetary policy of the European Central Bank and the ever increasing interest rates will contribute to the further growth of the state debt and aggravation of social inequality.

The COVID-19-related restrictions lead to the increase of Italy's state debt in 2020 causing it to surge to 155% of GDP. After the limitations were lifted, the national economy renewed its growth, and the government reduced its support of businesses and citizens. However, the conflict in Ukraine, as well as a rapid surge in energy prices, caused the drop of Italy's GDP and renewed the growth of its state debt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Bank Lead Italy February June 2020 Government Billion

Recent Stories

LAS Secretary General Calls for Immediate Ceasefir ..

LAS Secretary General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Slaps Sanctions on 692 Russian Individua ..

Zelenskyy Slaps Sanctions on 692 Russian Individuals, Entities - Decrees

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's indictment in Zard ..

Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's indictment in Zardari conspiracy case

2 minutes ago
 EU Urges Sides in Sudan to Cease Fire - Borrell

EU Urges Sides in Sudan to Cease Fire - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 SSC candidate with 30 bore revolver, bullets arres ..

SSC candidate with 30 bore revolver, bullets arrested from examination centre

14 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds virtual meetin ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.