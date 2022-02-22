UrduPoint.com

ITFC Signs US$ 1.2 Bln Annual Plan For 2022 In Favor Of The Islamic Republic Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ITFC signs US$ 1.2 bln annual plan for 2022 in favor of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signs the Annual Plan for 2022 in favor of the Government of Pakistan, to provide integrated trade solutions to support the energy and agriculture sectors.

The US $ 1.2 billion agreement includes financing the import of essential commodities such as crude oil, refined petroleum products, LNG, food and agricultural products; in addition to implementing trade related technical assistance intervention to ensure trade development impact, said a news release issued here.

The Annual Plan was signed during a ceremony and a delegation of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (EAD), Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Referring to the agreement, Nazeem Noordali, COO, ITFC stated that the annual plan reflects the importance of the longstanding cooperation between ITFC and the Government of Pakistan "ITFC is continuously working closely with its member countries to meet their requirements through providing integrated solutions that includes financing and capacity building tools that allows for maximizing the development impact of ITFC interventions.

We are delighted and we will continue to mobilize financial resources to support Pakistan in it send eavours to achieve its economic targets through our existing Framework Agreement." From their side, the EAD delegation, Pakistan expressed their appreciation for the continued support and partnership with ITFC, and underlined the need for enhanced cooperation through more efficient processes to promote Islamic trade finance and trade development interventions in Pakistan.

Despite a challenging year in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ITFC provided around US$1.1 billion of trade financing in 2021. ITFC has signed the 4th framework agreement with the Government of Pakistan in June 2021 for US $ 4.5 billion.

It is worth mentioning that, since 2008, ITFC has provided US $ 6.7 billion in favor of the government of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Oil June From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

26 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>