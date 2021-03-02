UrduPoint.com
ITI Freight Train To Resume Operations From March 4, After Nine Years : Abdul Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) Freight Train will resume operations from March 4, 2021 after nine years

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) Freight Train will resume operations from March 4, 2021 after nine years.

It will complete the one-side trip in 12-days, with capacity to move 750 MT of goods; the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said this is a testament of friendship between the three countries and will go a long way in facilitating movement of goods between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

"I congratulate, Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati for making this possible" he said.

"I call on our exporters to take benefit of this alternative route and mode of transport and contact Ministry of Commerce for any facilitation" Razak said.

