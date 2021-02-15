(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah apprised US businessmen on Monday that it was time to invest in Pakistan, and a constant liaison between private sectors of Pakistan and United States would help extract more benefits through the trade and investment opportunities available in both the countries.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from United States led by the Member of Democratic State Central Committee Ms. Aisha Khan here at Lahore Chamber. LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and former LCCI President Sohail Lashari also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan was a land of opportunities for the foreign investors and it was the right time to invest here in the potential areas including pharmaceuticals, leather, light engineering, surgical instruments, processed food, financial services, retail sector, agriculture, information technology, poultry and meat processing etc.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the facts were enough to emphasize the importance of USA in the economy of Pakistan that USA topped among the list of major exporting countries and came at 3rd place for the top importing countries for Pakistan.

He said that there were more than 240 standing committees working in Lahore Chamber. Keeping in view the vital prominence of USA, LCCI had also established an exclusive Standing Committee by the name of Pak-USA Economic Cooperation. He said that the purpose of establishing this committee was to find new ways to further strengthen the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and USA.

"We always take pride when we see that our Pakistani Nationals are playing active role in US Society at almost all the forums.

Whenever you succeed in making your name in America, a positive vibe is felt all across the country which especially inspires the youth to further excel for winning greater laurels for the country", the LCCI President added.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that there were tremendous opportunities for US companies to enter into joint ventures with Pakistan companies and incorporate cutting-edge US technologies into energy projects throughout Pakistan, particularly in renewable energy. There was also a tremendous opportunity for US companies to invest in the emerging E-Commerce sector in Pakistan.

The LCCI President informed the US delegation that Pakistan had improved by 28 notches in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking which indicated a noticeable improvement in the business climate of Pakistan. This development should encourage US investors to turn towards Pakistan.

The LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that Pakistan was a very safe country and its people were civilized and peace loving. He said that a lot of room was available for boosting trade between the two countries. Joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries could be helpful to boost mutual trade.

Head of the US delegation Aisha Khan said that to bring Pak-US businessmen closer was her top priority. "It would be honor for us to host LCCI delegation there," she added. She said that private sectors of both the countries should have long-term relations. She pledged to make all out efforts to bridge communication, trade and economic gaps.