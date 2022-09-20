SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group made clean sweep in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all the five seats.

According to the SCCI election results, Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Afzaal Bhatti, Peeter John, Saqib Ashfaq and Toheed Nasir were elected executive committee members from the Corporate Class.

According to SCCI PRO Tajjamal Hussain, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Ghafoor Malik got 464 votes, Afzaal Bhatti 467 votes, Peeter John 390 votes, Saqib Ashfaq 412 votes and Toheed Nasir got 397 voteswhile their rival Democratic Group candidates Mohsin Ali Padana got 241 votes, Riaz Ahmed 168 votes,Shafique Tahir 125 votes, Sohail Khawar Mir 202 votes and Zulfiqar Ahsan got 182 votes.