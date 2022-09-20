UrduPoint.com

Ittehad Founders Group Clinches Five Seats Of SCCI's Corporate Class

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Ittehad Founders Group Clinches five seats Of SCCI's Corporate Class

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group made clean sweep in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all the five seats.

According to the SCCI election results, Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Afzaal Bhatti, Peeter John, Saqib Ashfaq and Toheed Nasir were elected executive committee members from the Corporate Class.

According to SCCI PRO Tajjamal Hussain, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Ghafoor Malik got 464 votes, Afzaal Bhatti 467 votes, Peeter John 390 votes, Saqib Ashfaq 412 votes and Toheed Nasir got 397 voteswhile their rival Democratic Group candidates Mohsin Ali Padana got 241 votes, Riaz Ahmed 168 votes,Shafique Tahir 125 votes, Sohail Khawar Mir 202 votes and Zulfiqar Ahsan got 182 votes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Nasir Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

48 minutes ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

56 minutes ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.