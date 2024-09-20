Ittehad Group Wins BCCI Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Ittehad Group has wins all 12 associate class seats in the annual elections 2024-26 of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) held here.
The election committee comprising members including Muhammad Shafi Anjum, Ghulam Murtaza and Anjum Naveed and BCCI Secretary General Syed Abeer Haider notified the results.
According to the notification, all 12 executive seats were won by the Ittehad Group while three independent candidates could not win even a single seat.
The candidates who have won associate class seats included Anas Ishtiaq Chaudhary, Ibrahim Awan, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary, Abdul Hye, M. Usama Javed, Zafar Sharif, Malik M. Sarfaraz Nazam, Chaudhary Irshad-Ul-Haque, Muhammad Azam Qureshi, Majeed Ahmad, Muhammad Tasneem and Mian Nadeem Younas.
Executive Committee member women seats were allotted to Mrs. Azra Mahmood Sheikh and Mrs. Shakila Zareen.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Business
-
Rice exports grew 98.58% in two months, reached to $646.667 mln1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records as market digests Fed rate cut5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 20247 hours ago
-
Planning minister highlights importance of developing 'exemplary' governance model for ICT18 hours ago
-
Founder Group wins ICC elections for year 2024-2619 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal, US trade representative discuss bilateral trade expansion19 hours ago
-
PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery20 hours ago
-
DGTO appoints observer for PCSTSI Elections 2024-2520 hours ago