Ittehad Group wins BCCI elections

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Ittehad Group has wins all 12 associate class seats in the annual elections 2024-26 of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) held here.

The election committee comprising members including Muhammad Shafi Anjum, Ghulam Murtaza and Anjum Naveed and BCCI Secretary General Syed Abeer Haider notified the results.

According to the notification, all 12 executive seats were won by the Ittehad Group while three independent candidates could not win even a single seat.

The candidates who have won associate class seats included Anas Ishtiaq Chaudhary, Ibrahim Awan, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary, Abdul Hye, M. Usama Javed, Zafar Sharif, Malik M. Sarfaraz Nazam, Chaudhary Irshad-Ul-Haque, Muhammad Azam Qureshi, Majeed Ahmad, Muhammad Tasneem and Mian Nadeem Younas.

Executive Committee member women seats were allotted to Mrs. Azra Mahmood Sheikh and Mrs. Shakila Zareen.