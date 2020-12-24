UrduPoint.com
Ivanka Trump Put US Government Budget In Limbo Over Rejected 'Pet Project' - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The White House threatened to veto the 2021 omnibus spending bill over a demand from Ivanka Trump that her women's empowerment program be included in the State Department's budget, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel charged in a press release on Wednesday.

"Earlier this week, Congress passed the Omnibus spending bill, but without the key bipartisan State Department Authorization Act," Engel said. "At the last minute, Ivanka Trump demanded that her self-styled women's economic empowerment program be 'airdropped' into the measure."

Engel said the empowerment program had virtually no support in Congress, but that the White House threatened to veto the Omnibus if it contained "the bipartisan, bicameral State Department Authorization Act without this pet project.

" The threat prompted lawmakers to remove the State Department budget from the Omnibus, which has now been approved by both the House and Senate.

Even without the State Department budget, President Donald Trump threatens to veto the omnibus, which also contains a COVID-19 relief bill that includes a $600 payment to eligible Americans. Trump wants the amount raised to $2,000.

