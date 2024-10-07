IWCCI Delegation Meets Commerce Minister, Discusses Empowerment, Export Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 10:36 PM
A delegation from the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), led by Founder President Samina Fazil on Monday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and discussed initiatives focused on women empowerment and export growth
During the meeting, the minister emphasized the need for actionable proposals to boost women's involvement in commerce and assured full government support for export-oriented projects, said a news release.
The women’s chamber presented their concerns, including a request for increased inclusion of women-owned businesses in trade delegations and international trade fairs, advocacy for women leaders in decision-making boards like the Export Development Fund, and the allocation of land for a facility for women entrepreneurs.
Other points discussed included follow-up on the budget for women-led businesses, organizing an exhibition in Kenya, strengthening the Women Exporters Network (WEXNET), and expediting the issuance of pending licenses for women's chambers.
Jam Kamal Khan encouraged the chamber to submit detailed projects aimed at increasing women’s participation in export-related businesses and promised support through the Export Development Fund (EDF), highlighting the government's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.
The minister also addressed the need for IWCCI to establish its own headquarters in Islamabad.
He suggested that the chamber formally write to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting the allotment of a plot from the Capital Development Authority (CDA). "I will personally take the case to the Honorable PM," Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation.
Meanwhile, the minister directed the chamber to submit a proposal focusing on capacity building and branding strategies. "It's essential that your members are equipped with the right skills and tools," he added.
In a significant move to enhance international exposure, Jam Kamal urged the chamber to identify global exhibitions they wish to participate and proposed that local fairs be increased.
He promised that the Ministry of Commerce, through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), would ensure their presence at these events to promote their businesses on the world stage.
The meeting reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to integrate women into the economic mainstream and support their entrepreneurial ventures, ensuring that they play a larger role in driving Pakistan's economic growth
