IWCCI to hold ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’, Colorful celebration to attract businesses, families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) will hold two days, ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’ to promote women's empowerment and connectivity from February 8 -9th 2025 .

Samina Fazil, founder and president of IWCCI, said the two-day Eid Gala will be held at Multi Gardens B-17, Islamabad, from February 8-9th 2025, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The women's chamber and Residents Welfare Association, MPCHS, have joined hands for this event.

Founder and president of IWCCI said that over one hundred women-led businesses, ranging from fashion to food, crafts to cosmetics, jewellery to home decor, will participate in the event.

She added that we have always supported and celebrated talented women entrepreneurs and will continue to do so because it is essential for women's empowerment and national development.

Samina Fazil said we anticipate a considerable crowd from the twin cities, Wah Cantt, Hassanabdal, and others.

President of IWCCI said the colorful celebration would attract many businesses, families, and others and would be a huge cultural experience.She said there would be live music and various activities for children, including a magic show and henna stalls.

She added that this event is for everyone because we would love to have everybody involved in our happiness and celebration. It will be a big day for us, and we want people from all communities to come to the Gala.

The idea was to invite our wider communities, businesses, work colleagues, and friends to celebrate with us while allowing our children and families to stay connected.