- Home
- Business
- IWCCI to hold ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’, Colorful celebration to attract businesses, families
IWCCI To Hold ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’, Colorful Celebration To Attract Businesses, Families
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) will hold two days, ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’ to promote women's empowerment and connectivity from February 8 -9th 2025 .
Samina Fazil, founder and president of IWCCI, said the two-day Eid Gala will be held at Multi Gardens B-17, Islamabad, from February 8-9th 2025, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The women's chamber and Residents Welfare Association, MPCHS, have joined hands for this event.
Founder and president of IWCCI said that over one hundred women-led businesses, ranging from fashion to food, crafts to cosmetics, jewellery to home decor, will participate in the event.
She added that we have always supported and celebrated talented women entrepreneurs and will continue to do so because it is essential for women's empowerment and national development.
Samina Fazil said we anticipate a considerable crowd from the twin cities, Wah Cantt, Hassanabdal, and others.
President of IWCCI said the colorful celebration would attract many businesses, families, and others and would be a huge cultural experience.She said there would be live music and various activities for children, including a magic show and henna stalls.
She added that this event is for everyone because we would love to have everybody involved in our happiness and celebration. It will be a big day for us, and we want people from all communities to come to the Gala.
The idea was to invite our wider communities, businesses, work colleagues, and friends to celebrate with us while allowing our children and families to stay connected.
Recent Stories
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties
GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries
6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
IWCCI to hold ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’, Colorful celebration to attract businesses, families6 minutes ago
-
FWCCI founding president urges US govt to extend women empowerment programme16 minutes ago
-
President ICCI urges to reduce cost of ‘Doing Business'1 hour ago
-
KPT&GSC will soon start supplying cheap electricity2 hours ago
-
Pak- KSA discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah2 hours ago
-
Burki, Shamshad call on Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs 900 per tola to Rs.298,7003 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday open6 hours ago
-
Commerce minister inaugurates first ‘Made in Pakistan’ exhibition in Jeddah7 hours ago
-
Singapore sees prepayment losses quadruple in 20247 hours ago