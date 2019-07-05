UrduPoint.com
Jaguar Land Rover Says To Build Electric Cars In UK

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:22 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover said Friday that it will make electric cars at its central England plant, securing thousands of jobs in a major boost to post-Brexit Britain.

"Jaguar Land Rover today revealed plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich, UK," the Indian-owned group said in a statement, adding it will safeguard "several thousand jobs in the UK".

